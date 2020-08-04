Crews respond to fire on Charles Street

The Newport Fire Department responds to a house fire Tuesday morning. (Elise Clouser photo)

NEWPORT — Multiple agencies responded to a house fire on Charles Street in Newport Tuesday morning.

Smoke pours out of a window from a house fire on Charles Street in Newport Tuesday morning. (Elise Clouser photo)

The Newport Fire Department, Morehead City Fire Department, Western Carteret Fire & EMS and others responded to the blaze at 110 Charles St. around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing report.

