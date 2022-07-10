MOREHEAD CITY — The rising cost of groceries is impacting county food pantries, including Martha’s Mission Cupboard, which serves about 200 families per month.
“We’re starting to see an increase in families needing assistance, and it’s hard to find certain items because of supply chain issues,” Ginger Wade, manager of Martha’s Mission in Morehead City, said Thursday.
Delicia Linteau, director of The Storehouse food pantry in Morehead City, which serves about 947 families per month, said she’s noticing a similar trend.
“The amount of meats we get is not like it used to be, and it’s a little harder to find enough fruits and vegetables,” she said. “We have definitely noticed an increase in people coming for food.”
David Bruce, executive director of Loaves and Fishes food pantry in Beaufort, which serves about 50 families per month, said he hasn’t noticed an increase in people seeking assistance. While he’s seen a decrease in the amount of meats the ministry receives from the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Greenville, his staff has been able to keep items in stock.
“We may be getting a little less meat. The food bank had notified us a while back that they would have to cut back. But we were just able to fill our freezers, so we haven’t noticed that big of a difference,” he said.
Many food pantries prefer monetary donations so they can purchase the supplies they need. Ms. Wade said she still shops for many needed items, but “the prices have gotten so high, and when we need certain items, we may not be able to find them. It’s a matter of being at the right place at the right time.”
Ms. Wade said she’s particularly concerned about the lack of certain nonperishable foods she uses to fill children’s bags. She puts the bags together, especially during the summer months, to provide food to children who may not be getting adequate nourishment when they are out of school.
“We like to fill our kids bags with things like tuna packs, raisins, applesauce, Kool-Aid, puddings. The things we’ve had trouble finding are small packs of cookies and snacks that children would like,” she said. “We also like to put three oR four cans of SpaghettiOs or something similar in the bags.”
To help meet the growing demand for food when the mission is closed, Ms. Wade has decided to place a “blessing box” outside the building at 901 Bay St. so families can get or donate nonperishable food after hours.
“This is not replacing our regular donations that we receive at our warehouse doors to stock the inside for our clients, but this is an additional way to help the community,” she said.
The blessing box is actually an old freezer that has been converted into a container to hold nonperishable food. The bottom shelf will be used for other supplies, such as children’s books, hygiene items and clothing.
“The blessing box isn’t a working freezer, so people need to understand that only nonperishable food that hasn’t been opened will be accepted,” she said.
She hopes to have the blessing box set up Monday outside the mission.
“We’re going to try it out and see how it goes,” she said. “People are welcome to come by and get or donate food.”
Those wanting to donate food to Martha’s Mission can drop off at the mission 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Monetary donations can be made online at marthasmission.com. Checks can be mailed to Martha’s Mission Cupboard, PO Box 603, Morehead City, NC 28557. For more information, call the mission at 252-726-1717.
Monetary or food donations to The Storehouse at 3114 Bridges Street can be made 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Checks can also be mailed to The Storehouse, PO Box 793, Morehead City, NC 28557. For more information, call 252-725-5539.
Donations to Loaves and Fishes food pantry can be made by mailing checks to Loaves and Fishes, PO Box 2535, Beaufort, NC 28516. Make a note in the memo line it is for Backpack Blessings. Food items can also be dropped off at the Loaves and Fishes Thrift Store at 1700 Live Oak St. in Beaufort from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 252-241-3691.
