BEAUFORT - Residents were encouraged to share their visions and ideas for transportation in the county at a recent public meeting held by the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT).
On Feb. 28, a Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) was shown during an open-house gathering at the Board of Elections building in Beaufort.
The CTP outlines a long-range vision for new roads and other transportation improvements in the county over the next 25 to 30 years and was developed cooperatively by the NCDOT, municipalities, county officials, metropolitan and rural planning organizations, community stakeholders and members of the public.
Local officials and staff were present at the meeting, including town planners, commissioners, mayors and members of the NCDOT.
Residents were invited to speak one-on-one with engineers to provide their vision for transportation in the county.
The multimodal plan looks at current transportation options, such as highways, bike lanes, sidewalks, public transit, railways and ferries, and will be used to guide future development.
NCDOT Transportation Engineer Saman Jeffers stressed the importance of the project, as government funding ultimately depends on identifying deficiencies and coming up with proposed solutions.
"This is the first step to get the project going down the road so it can get prioritized and funded," Jeffers said. "We are in the very early stages. We are basically just determining the needs and proposing recommendations. From there, it goes to different stages of work and different divisions."
Jeffers also explained the CTP will incorporate data from other plans, including local and statewide bike and transit plans.
Carteret County's latest comprehensive plan was published in 2014, but the new one will take into account any changes that have taken place since then and provide a common framework for transportation facilities across the county.
The new plan will go through various stages of work and different divisions before it is finalized and adopted.
"This is a great opportunity for citizens to come out and give suggestions for projects in all jurisdictions," said Beaufort Planning and Inspections Director Kyle Garner. "People's input does make a difference."
Residents were encouraged to give their feedback on the plan through a survey that was provided at the meeting. The survey is also available online, along with the current CTP report and maps.
The planning process will continue with a final open-house meeting Tuesday, March 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Fort Benjamin Park, 100 McQueen Ave., in Newport.
Those who cannot attend in person but would still like to provide input may contact the Carteret County Planning Department at 252-728-8545.
To access the survey, visit the link https://live.metroquestsurvey.com/?u=English#!/?p=web&pm=dynamic&s=1&popup=WTD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.