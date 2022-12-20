BEAUFORT — After about two hours of public comment during a hearing Monday night, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 to approve a developer’s proposal to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier for a recreational camper park project.
The special session of the board was in the administration building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort and online via the county’s Facebook page.
The county board voted 4-2 last year to rezone the property from single-family residential to the recreational camper park district, but nearby residents filed a suit.
The plaintiffs in the case – Barry and Cathey Blackburn, along with Gilbert and Pam Taylor, James and Rebecca Dorris and William and Lou Singleton – live near the rezoned property and claimed the change will cause them to “suffer imminent injury through loss of character of the particular neighborhood,” according to the filing.
The plaintiffs recently won their case on a technicality in Craven County Superior Court, necessitating that the rezoning case be heard in a second public hearing and be voted upon again. The developer, Dirt2Dreams LLC, requested that, and it was on the county board’s agenda in November.
However, the revote was postponed then because the judge in the case had not officially entered his decision into the record.
With that, the board voted to instead hear and vote on the request during Monday night’s special meeting.
County Commission Chairperson Jimmy Farrington is part-owner of Dirt2Dreams and recused himself in the 2021 discussion and vote. He was not present when the matter was discussed in November and declined to comment later in the month. He did not attend the public hearing Monday night. His daughter Emily, communications director for Dirt2Dreams, did speak during the hearing.
Commissioners Mark Mansfield, Bob Cavanaugh, Chuck Shinn, Chris Chadwick and Ed Wheatly voted for the proposal Monday during the three-hour meeting. Commissioner David Quinn, who represents the area where the property is located, voted no, saying he felt he should honor the wishes of his constituents, many of whom oppose the project.
Shinn and Cavanaugh voted against the rezoning in May 2021 but said after the public hearing Monday they were now satisfied the project was compatible with the county’s land-use plan.
During the public hearing, New Bern-based attorney George Oliver, who represented the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said the plaintiffs bought their properties under the assumption the land beside it would eventually be built-out under R-20 zoning and had not expected to be near an RV camper park/resort with the attendant light and noise. Dirt2Dreams, he said, could still have made plenty of profit on its $1.5 million land purchase by building and selling traditional homes. He also contended – contradicting the county planning office and its director, Gene Foxworth – that the recreational camper park zone doesn’t comply with the land-use plan.
But Eric Remington of the New Bern-based Ward & Smith law firm, representing Dirt2Dreams, said the zone does comply with the land-use plan and summarized the points made by others who supported the rezoning during the hearing.
He said the R-20 zone also allows multifamily residential development and could legally be used for up to 1,247 multifamily units, which would increase traffic and other problems cited by project opponents much more than a resort with several hundred RVs that aren’t always occupied.
He also said research of recent home sales near similar RV camper districts showed property values do not decrease around those districts and added the project would provide rental units that are in great demand in the area.
The project, Remington added, would bring in people who would support businesses in the area and encourage more commercial development.
Some of those businesspeople spoke during the hearing. Bob Lowery, owner of Bobby Watson's Carteret County Speedway in Peletier, said the type of people who would use the development attend races, while most of the nearby residents don’t.
Richard Farrington, brother of Jimmy Farrington and an Emerald Isle realtor and developer, said he is planning a commercial project near the planned RV camper park. He said there is a “hodge-podge” of businesses along Highway 58, “not real impressive,” and the new park would encourage more quality development.
“It will be one of the most beautiful things Carteret County has ever seen,” he said.
His son, Rick Farrington, a real estate broker in Emerald Isle, said he believed the project would be good for the area and will be a high-quality development.
Those who spoke for the rezoning also praised Jimmy Farrington and another major investor in Dirt2Dreams, Keith Byrd of TransImpact in Emerald, as people who love the county, have built highly successful businesses, volunteer, donate to charitable causes and develop high-quality projects that bring value to the area.
But the opponents also had a lot to say.
Peletier Commissioner Tim Quinn said the project would dramatically increase traffic without generating much tax revenue and said there are many other sites more suitable for such a development.
Lauren Daniel, who lives near Peletier and has been vocally against the project for months, said she thought rezoning the property now would put the cart before the horse, stressing already overcrowded schools and emergency responders at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department before those problems can be addressed.
EMS and fire calls are already increasing rapidly in fast-growing western Carteret, Daniel said. She asked that the board at least delay the rezoning. “Please help us,” she said.
Daniel and others also cited environmental concerns, such as potential impacts of sewage on the groundwater table.
Former Peletier Commissioner Bill Norris said the project would not be a “good mix” in the growing but still relatively rural area.
Barry Blackburn, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said it should be an easy “No” decision for the commissioners.
“It’s sad that we have to be here begging our elected officials to do the right thing,” he said. Despite assurances there will be buffer zones, he said “They (Dirt2Dreams) have already cleared right up to our property line.”
Mark Knigge of Peletier noted that when commissioners voted on the rezoning in 2021, three of them – Robin Comer, Chadwick and Farrington – either owned or were planning RV parks – prompting Cavanaugh to later call the implied collusion “BS.” Comer is no longer on the board as he chose not to run for reelection this year.
In the end, commissioners agreed the rezoning complied with the land-use plan, was not spot-zoning and would be good for the area.
The property is not in Peletier’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, otherwise the town would have handled the rezoning request. The town has asked the county to expand the ETJ, but that has not happened.
Wheatly said he understands the Peletier area residents’ concerns but strongly supports personal property rights and believes the development will be good for the county.
Cavanaugh said the project would not stress schools as much as a large single-family development full of families with young children.
Shinn said traffic on the roads in the area – particularly Highway 58 – will continue to increase no matter what is built and believes the N.C. Department of Transportation will require a turn-in lane or lanes to the project to “store” traffic and not block it on Highway 58.
Chadwick said the county “has not had a lot of money” to expand the ETJ and criticized the town for having a low property tax rate – 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value – that hinders its ability to provide services to its residents.
“I believe this is a good, quality project,” he said.
The gated development is expected to include water features, walking trails and other amenities for its users.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
