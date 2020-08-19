News briefs: Aug. 19 STAFF REPORTS Aug 19, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Board cancels meeting The Newport Town Council’s special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday has been canceled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Briefs Briefs × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTraffic stop leads to drug arrest of Carteret County womanCarteret County Sheriff’s Office cancels alert for teenCarteret County looks to update animal ordinances, seeks public inputSheriff’s office announces 10 more arrests in Operation One by One’Probation searches lead to 2 arrestsCarteret County reports 18 new cases of COVID-19Havelock man charged with statutory rapeCape Carteret approves contracts for kayak launch at parkHealth director shares concerns about increased coronavirus casesCarteret County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 400 total Images Videos CommentedLETTER TO THE EDITOR: Take a moment to consider (93)Carteret County commissioners, others show support for Confederate monument (26)Carteret County school board approves mix of onsite, remote learning for reopening (16)NCDPS identifies COVID-19 outbreak at county correctional center (14)EDITORIAL: County school board faces a no-win choice (14)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Library changes have created a mess (11)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Has the nation lost its way? (11)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: After 47 years, the plan: support American jobs? (10)Carteret County looks to update animal ordinances, seeks public input (10)County’s school bond is funding needed shelters (10) Latest e-Edition News Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video Podcasts Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 47 Aug 14, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 46 Updated Aug 11, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 44 Updated Aug 7, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 43 Jul 27, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 42 - Movies and Comedy Jul 23, 2020 0
