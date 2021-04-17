Carteret County reports increase in active COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County increased slightly heading into the weekend, with 76 cases considered active as of Friday afternoon.
That’s up from 71 active cases the county reported Wednesday. Overall, health officials confirmed 24 additional COVID-19 cases since Wednesday for 4,837 total documented cases in Carteret County since March 2020.
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County do not represent the actual number of COVID-19 cases within our community,” the county said in its weekly, detailed coronavirus report released Fridays. “We know there are people who are infected, but are not showing symptoms. We also know some people will experience mild illness and choose not to seek treatment or testing. Lastly, we know there are cases that may not have been detected by tests.”
Out of the total known cases, 4,710 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 51 county residents have died. Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported two COVID-related hospitalizations Friday, as well.
In addition, the county’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted increased for the week that ended April 10. The positivity rate as of April 10 was around 8%, up from 5% the previous week.
Carteret Community College confirmed one additional case connected to the campus this week for 34 total known cases since last August. Of those, two cases are considered active and 32 are recovered. The last known date of exposure to campus was April 8, and college officials say those who were in close contact with the individual have been notified.
The Carteret County public school system also confirmed two new cases for the week of April 9-15. One case was identified at Morehead City Middle School and one was found at West Carteret High School.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine from the County Health Department, call 252-728-8550, option 2, during normal business hours. The county’s final mass vaccination clinic is scheduled for Friday, April 30, but the health department will continue to distribute vaccines by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.