PELETIER — The White Oak River Chapter of the Izaak Walton League will hold its annual flag retirement ceremony and its first open house of the year on Memorial Day Monday, May 29 at 5 p.m.
The events will be at the chapter’s clubhouse at 287 Hadnot Farm Road.
“Everyone is welcome to witness this beautiful and moving ceremony performed by our local Scouts BSA (Boy Scouts of America) troops in honor of Memorial Day and to remember and honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our freedom,” a news release from the chapter states. The free hot dog dinner and fellowship will follow the ceremony.
Those who attend are urged to bring a chair to sit outdoors as outdoor seating is limited.
The White Oak River Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America was incorporated in 1977.
The league’s mission is to conserve, restore and promote the sustainable use and enjoyment of our natural resources, including soil, air, woods, waters and wildlife.
