NEWPORT — County strawberry farmers have opened fields for public picking, with the caveat that families abide by social distancing rules.
Some farms, like Garner Farms in Newport, are requiring people to call and make an appointment ahead of time.
“We’re trying to make appointments so we don’t have so many at the stand and in the field,” Sherri Garner said Wednesday. “We’re making a wait list.”
Another reason for calling ahead, according to Ms. Garner, is people are picking ripe berries so quickly they may have to close the fields for a day or two to allow more berries to ripen.
“I’m comparing the strawberries to the new toilet paper during the (novel) coronavirus,” she said. “I think people are just so hungry to be outside doing an activity that they are picking a lot.”
Christi Guthrie of Cape Carteret and her family were among those picking Wednesday at Garner Farms.
“We haven’t had a day outside in several days and it was such a beautiful day,” Ms. Guthrie said, “plus today was Earth Day. It seemed like a good thing to do today.”
Ms. Garner anticipates the fields being open for public picking through at least Mother’s Day. The Garners are charging $2.25 a pound for pick-your-own berries.
Alan Willis, owner of Willis Farm in Newport, said he is not requiring people to call ahead, but is asking people to maintain an appropriate distance.
“We have hand washing stations at the field,” Mr. Willis said.
He, too, said because of the rapid rate that people are picking he has had to close down the field periodically to allow more berries to ripen.
“We may have to close it down for a day or two, but we’ll reopen,” he said.
Mr. Willis, who is charging $2.25 for pick-your-own berries, anticipates having adequate supplies through May.
“We are hoping for the whole month of May,” he said.
Sandra Simpson of Simpson Farms in Bettie is also emphasizing public safety as people come to pick.
“We have hand washing stations set up and we have someone posted to monitor how many people are coming into the field,” Ms. Simpson said.
She recommended people call ahead to make sure the fields are open prior to coming because of the large number of visitors.
“We’ve had more pickers this year than normal,” she said. “We’ve also been offering a drive-through if you want to pick up a tray of strawberries for $5 or a flat for $10.”
Those wanting to pick their own will pay $2.50 per pound.
Ms. Simpson is also hoping strawberries will keep producing through the month of May.
Joe Merrell with Merrell Farms in Beaufort, too, reported a large number of people coming out to pick berries.
“We’ve had so many people coming to pick,” Mr. Merrell said Friday. “We’re asking people to use common sense and stay apart while they’re in the field. The field is plenty big.”
Mr. Merrell also anticipates having berries through May and is selling pick-your-own berries at $2 per pound. The fields are open Monday through Saturday.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.