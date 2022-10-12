The auditorium presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Cape Lookout National Seashore Park office on Harkers Island has been canceled.
However, the telescope viewing event, hosted by the Crystal Coast Stargazers, will still be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 14. In addition, all astronomy events scheduled for Oct. 15 will be held as originally planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.