Practice gives Carteret Community College $10K for new scholarship endowment

Representatives from Dr. Alonzo Davis Internal Medicine present a $10,000 check to Carteret Community College officials Nov. 9 to establish the Dr. Alonzo Davis IV Tribute Scholarship Endowment. An anonymous donor gave the money. In the photo are, from left, nurse practitioners Candace Moore and Susan Clarke, medical assistant Claudia Sweeney, licensed practical nurse Debbie Pake, office manager Loni Elizabeth Davis, who is the daughter of Dr. Davis, and CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini. (Contributed photo)

