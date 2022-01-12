Carteret County reports 2 more COVID deaths Wednesday as hospitalizations statewide hit new record

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported two more COVID deaths Wednesday as cases and hospitalizations across the state reach levels never before seen in the pandemic.
In a Wednesday afternoon release, the county said two residents died from the virus while hospitalized at Carteret Health Care. One was a person in their 70s and the other was a person in their 60s. Both reportedly had underlying health conditions, according to the release.
“All of us at Carteret County are saddened at the report of two more COVID-19 deaths within our community,” Health Director Nina Oliver said. “We send our sincere condolences to their families and friends.”
Carteret County’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 104, as of Wednesday.
Also Wednesday, the health department reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the overall total to 10,269 cases since the onset of the pandemic. Of those, 260 are active and 9,905 have recovered.
Hospitalizations at CHC remained unchanged since Monday at 19 as of Wednesday afternoon. The majority of the patients, 11, reportedly are not fully vaccinated.
The latest county numbers come the same day as state health officials reported a record high number of hospitalizations across North Carolina with 4,098 people currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19. In response, health leaders from around the state issued a joint letter encouraging residents get vaccinated and take other precautions.
“With COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, your personal decisions about how to coexist with the virus directly affect the health and well-being of your family and community,” said the letter in part, released by the North Carolina Healthcare Association and signed by leaders from more than two dozen hospitals and health care systems. “Our best chance of returning to living healthy, normal lives is to make sure our families, friends and work colleagues are choosing to be vaccinated and getting their recommended booster shots.”
CHC President Harvey Case and chief medical officer Dr. Clyde Brooks were among the signatories on the NCHA’s letter.
The county’s percent positivity rate Wednesday was 19%, the highest it has been in the pandemic but still below the state’s 30.9% positivity rate. To date, 56% of county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 60% have received at least one dose, compared to 59% and 63% at the state level, respectively.
To schedule an appointment for the vaccine through the County Health Department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
