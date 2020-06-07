Carteret Preschool Center students celebrate end-of-year

NEWPORT — It seems everyone loves a parade these days, including Carteret Preschool Center students.
Complete with police escort, the students and their families participated in a graduation parade and celebration to remember.
Students and their parents lined up in vehicles at the ball field next to Newport Elementary School, then with lights flashing, police led the procession of vehicles on a route that took them past Carteret House assisted living facility, then on to the preschool center for an outdoor party and photo opportunity.
Students briefly stopped in front of Carteret House, where cards were given to the residents of the assisted living facility. Residents were brought out to watch the parade.
As students and their families made their way in front of the school, teachers lined the street, waving streamers, signs and even stuffed animals as they cheered.
The young graduates ended up in a field across from the school, where they received gifts and parents were able to get photos of their children in caps and gowns.
“We needed to see our children one more time,” Principal Jeanne Huntley said. “We needed some closure.”
The preschool classrooms, like others, have been closed since mid-March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Teacher Jennifer Gardner, too, said the celebration enabled the staff and children to see each other before the summer break.
“This means everything,” she said. “I’m glad to be able to see them one more time. Some of them move on to another school next year, so this is the last time we will be able to see them.”
Parent Trevor Denning, who has two children at the school, said he appreciated the center giving the students a big send-off.
“I think it’s amazing, but they’ve been amazing all along,” he said. “I’m very thankful for everything they’ve done.”
Teachers lining the streets to celebrate the children were joined by Newport Mayor Dennis Barber.
“Anything for the kids… this is a great school,” Mayor Barber said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
