Cedar Point expects to get yard waste pickup truck by December or January instead of May

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night agreed to a change in the plan to buy a truck to pick up yard waste from residents.
The board, during its meeting in the town hall, authorized town manager David Rief to switch from a Ford chassis to an International chassis, at cost of an additional $2,000, because the former is not available from the seller.
“So now we have no clue when we’ll get it (the truck),” Mr. Rief said before commissioners agreed to the change. “But we can swap it out for the International and should get it in December or January.
The town had hoped to get the truck by May. Now, however, the Cedar Point will have to negotiate with Emerald Isle or Cape Carteret – both of which already have trucks – to do the fall quarter yard waste pickup.
Mr. Rief said the town has the money in hand to make the switch and to pay for a fall pickup by another local government’s vehicle.
The quote the town received for the vehicle in December was $157,000.
“The truck will be slightly smaller than the one used by Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle but would be the same as the one used by Pine Knoll Shores,” Mr. Rief said earlier this year. The primary advantage of the smaller truck is that it does not require a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to operate.
The town has two public works employees, supervisor Don Redfearn and maintenance technician Tyler Merkel, and neither has a commercial license.
Emerald Isle at one point was working with both Cedar Point and Cape Carteret to provide the service, but Cape Carteret bought a truck of its own.
“Over the last several years, the town of Emerald Isle has provided the service to the town at a cost of $8,500 per pickup, with two events occurring each year for an annual cost of $17,000,” Mr. Rief said in an email. “Historically, the average per pickup was $22.25 which equaled $382 per load. The last pickup only yielded eight loads at a cost of $1,062.50 per load.
“In addition to reducing the overall cost per load, the town hopes to provide the service to residents more frequently by purchasing its own truck, although a greater frequency has not yet been determined,” he continued.
Meanwhile, Mr. Redfearn has announced he will retire in July after 17 years as public works director, many of those as the sole public works employee.
As a result of his impending retirement, Mr. Rief said he will make Mr. Merkel the public works director at a salary of $35,000 annually and hire two hire two public works technicians at $32,000 each.
The salaries were chosen after a survey of similar positions in other towns in the county, Mr. Rief said.
The cost will be $30,000 for April, May and June, the remaining three months in the 20021-22 fiscal year, and the board adopted a budget amendment to accomplish that.
Funding for the employees in fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1, will be determined during upcoming budget deliberations.
The board also agreed Tuesday night to amend the 2021-22 budget to add $113,152 to the strategic budget fund. The money is coming from the developer of a subdivision that did not include the town-required total recreational acreage in the project and decided to make a calculated payment in lieu of providing additional space.
The money can be used for recreation improvements anywhere in town.
