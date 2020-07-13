BEAUFORT — Law enforcement officials are requesting help finding a missing woman from Wilkes County who was recently staying with a relative in Newport.
According to a Monday alert from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Noel Wolfe, 26, was last seen Wednesday. She is a white female, 5 feet, 1 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to the CCSO, Ms. Wolfe is from Wilkes County and was recently staying with a relative in Newport. She was reportedly picked up by a 35- to 40-year-old Black male named “Craig” and voluntarily returned to Wilkesboro. She departed Newport July 8 and has not been heard from since.
“Craig” was reportedly operating a white Nissan Altima with an unknown North Carolina tag. The vehicle was reported as having a blue sticker on the trunk.
If located, the CCSO asks officials to stop and check welfare and notify the office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911. Ms. Wolfe has been entered into the National Crime Information Center. Anyone with information should contact detective Chip Coble, case No. 20072668C.
