Morehead City hires engineering firm to study traffic, parking conditions along Arendell through 24th Street

MOREHEAD CITY — The city is partnering with an engineering firm to study traffic conditions on Arendell Street through 24th Street, with a particular focus on expanding parking opportunities and improving vehicular access and mobility along the busy downtown stretch of roadway.
Prompted by recent conversations among the Morehead City Council about worsening traffic downtown, the city hired the Raleigh office of the firm VHB Engineering to study the Arendell Street corridor and develop recommendations to address issues identified. Specifically, council members have observed how on-street parking can obstruct sight lines for drivers crossing intersections or turning onto Arendell from side streets, leading to collisions.
Council members have expressed concerns over emergency vehicle access and parking availability downtown, as well. They are also looking ahead at what the future traffic situation could look like with the eventual arrival of Interstate 42, which is slated to terminate near the Carteret County line in Newport.
“We need to realize that we have conditions that will change...we need to prepare our infrastructure for what is coming,” Councilman Bill Taylor said during a previous council work session on the topic.
Jody Lewis, senior project manager with VHB, presented an initial study proposal to the council in November, but members felt the scope was too narrow and asked Mr. Lewis to expand the proposal. Originally, VHB planned to study Arendell from 4th to 20th streets, but the council wanted the study to encompass the Atlantic Beach bridge intersection at 23rd Street, as well.
With the new direction, Mr. Lewis returned to present a revised proposal at a workshop meeting Dec. 8. The council is expected to vote on whether to approve the study during its regular meeting Tuesday evening at city hall on Bridges Street.
According to the proposal, the study will incorporate information gathered through data collection, including crash and traffic numbers, as well as onsite visits, stakeholder group meetings and public input sessions. The study encompasses Arendell Street from 4th through 24th streets, a roughly 1.6-mile stretch comprised of 21 intersections, including seven signalized and 14 nonsignalized intersections.
“The idea is to identify the things that could be corrected very easily, clearing sight lines, possibly removing parking spaces, pulling back some of the landscaping, things like that to make it easier for drivers to see oncoming traffic enter Arendell Street,” Mr. Lewis said.
In addition to expanding the study area, the revised proposal involves more public outreach than the previous plan of study. VHB has identified several key stakeholders, including the N.C. Department of Transportation, which owns and maintains Arendell Street, and the N.C. Railroad Company and Norfolk Southern Railway, which, respectively, own and operate the railroad bisecting Arendell Street.
VHB intends to hold at least one public input meeting and several stakeholder group meetings over the course of the study. Also, at the request of the council, the study will examine possible new parking opportunities downtown.
“We’re going to be taking a careful look at where we’re recommending these (parking spots) to make sure we’re not interfering with pedestrians, bicycles, walking sightlines and especially emergency vehicles,” Mr. Lewis noted.
The estimated cost for the expanded study scope is $47,860, which breaks down to $15,810 for the assessment of vehicular mobility and access, $15,650 for identifying additional parking opportunities and $16,400 for public outreach.
