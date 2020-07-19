BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday to gather input on a $42 million school bond referendum to be included on November’s ballot.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort. To allow for social distancing, the overflow room may also be utilized.
County commissioners previously expressed their support for the public school system’s roughly $42 million bond proposal, which would pay for major renovations and upgrades for a number of public schools. The hearing is a necessary step in the process for setting the referendum question.
The board of commissioners Monday will also consider adopting the bond order and a resolution setting the special bond referendum.
If OK’d by the Carteret County Board of Elections, the bond question will appear on the election ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3 as follows:
“Shall the order authorizing $42,000,000 of bonds plus interest to pay the capital costs of improving, renovating, replacing and equipping school facilities, including without limitation school buildings, safety and security measures, maintenance/transportation facilities, athletic and physical education buildings and facilities, and acquiring land for future school needs and other necessary rights—in—land for the Carteret County school system, and providing that additional taxes may be levied in an amount sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds be approved?”
Voters will be directed to answer either “yes” or “no” to the question. If a majority of residents select “yes,” the resolution passes.
Also on the board of commissioners’ meeting agenda is consideration of an application to request the North River bridge be named the Commissioner Jonathan Robinson Bridge. The board will also present a resolution in memory of the late Down East commissioner, who died May 28. Mr. Robinson’s family will attend the meeting to receive the resolution.
The following items are also included on the board of commissioners’ agenda for the regular monthly meeting Monday:
- A presentation by state Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico.
- Discussion of a contract issue with Commissioner Chris Chadwick regarding the Down East Library.
- Appointments to various boards and commissions.
