CAPE CARTERET — Relief is one step closer for residents of a Cape Carteret neighborhood that has been subject to severe flooding for many years.
Town commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to adopt a resolution to acquire a 10-foot-wide easement from Manatee Investments Limited Partnership for a portion of land area necessary for a vegetative swale that will be a key part of stormwater management improvements for Arden Oaks, which is off Taylor Notion Road.
The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The board also voted unanimously in March to spend $66,000 to buy a vacant lot in the Ardan Oaks area to construct a new stormwater bioretention area. The new stormwater bioretention area would also include an emergency discharge feature, and excessive stormwater will be discharged from the new bioretention area to the new vegetative swale and ultimately flow to Rocky Run, a nearby stream. The new vegetative swale would be approximately 325 feet long.
“Because Manatee Investments Limited Partnership does not benefit in any way from the planned stormwater improvements in Ardan Oaks, a nominal payment for the stormwater easement is reasonable,” Town Manager Frank Rush told the board Monday night. “The resolution authorizes a total payment of $3.33 per square foot, which equates to approximately $10,823.”
He added that the total area, and thus the actual total payment, might be adjusted slightly up or down depending on the final design of the project, but any deviation is not expected to be significant.
Rush said that as part of the project, the town is also working to secure a 10-foot-wide easement from three property owners in Ardan Oaks adjacent to the proposed easement to be acquired from Manatee Investments Limited Partnership, resulting in a total 20-foot-wide corridor for the new vegetative swale. Because of the significant benefit to these property owners and the entire Ardan Oaks area, the town expects to secure these easements at no cost, he said.
The board will consider formal action on these easements at a future town board meeting.
The town's engineering firm, Tidewater Associates of Cedar Point, is still working to finalize the design of the planned stormwater improvements, but Rush said, “There is high confidence the design will be cost-effective, will be approved by appropriate federal and state regulators, and that it will resolve the stormwater flooding concerns in the Ardan Oaks area.”
Sufficient funds for the $10,823 easement acquisition from Manatee Investments Limited Partnership are available in the town's capital project ordinance recently established for stormwater improvements, Rush said.
Residents of the subdivision have been clamoring for help from the town for years, particularly since epic flooding that turned the only entrance and exit into a shallow lake during and after Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
But Ardan Oaks has experienced repeated nuisance flooding during significant rainfall events, not just hurricanes, with stormwater threatening homes and preventing access to the neighborhood by residents, emergency responders and mail delivery.
The lot the board agreed to buy in March is to be excavated to create additional stormwater storage and infiltration capacity on that site, with elevations that are slightly lower than the lowest elevations on the existing common area. A new pipe will convey stormwater under Ardan Oaks Drive from the existing common area to the new bioretention area where stormwater would be retained and infiltrated during relatively normal rainfall events.
The town, Rush said, should be able to complete the project before the bulk of the 2023 hurricane season.
