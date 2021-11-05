Organizers cancel 2021 Carteret County Veterans Day Parade on account of weather

MOREHEAD CITY — Due to predicted inclement weather from a strong coastal low-pressure system, organizers said Friday afternoon they were canceling the 2021 Carteret County Veterans Day Parade, which was scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Morehead City.
It’s a bitter pill to swallow for parade organizers, who had to cancel the parade last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They offered a virtual parade instead.
The Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast, parade organizers, estimated there were 1,300 individuals expected to participate in this year’s parade.
Coalition vice president Bob Kirk said there were no plans to reschedule the parade.
Note: This article was updated to a full report at 4:56 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.