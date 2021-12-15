Cape Carteret board tables decision on additional storage unit at business in town, approves staff bonuses

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night tabled until January a decision on a special-use permit that would allow Carteret Self-Storage to install a fourth unit.
The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and virtually via GoToMeeting.
The town planning board, during a meeting earlier this month, recommended approval of the proposal for the business at at 101 Bogue Sound Drive. During the required evidentiary hearing before the commission Monday night, however, one area resident expressed concern about the impact the fourth 100-by-20-foot storage building would have on stormwater runoff.
In addition, planning board Chairperson Susan Hall said the existing special-use permit states the business “shall not be enlarged.”
In his application to the town for the permit, owner Ben Wespi said the fourth building would be within the footprint of the existing three buildings, and “the addition … will be identical in design, color, and characteristic to the other three buildings on the property. Additionally we will add an eight-foot-tall vegetative screen.”
Mr. Wespi also said based on data from the self-storage industry, it’s likely the fourth unit will add one vehicle trip to the business every 36 hours, so it will have “minimal impact on residents in the surrounding community.”
The property is zoned B-20, which is intended for office and retail uses and shopping centers, thus the need for the special-use permit. It also requires lots of no less than 20,000 square feet. The business lot is 0.6 of an acre, which equates to 26,136 square feet. The property is just off the south side of Highway 24.
Also during the meeting, the board voted 4-1 to use federal American Rescue Plan Act money to give all full-time town employees up to a $2,400 bonus – $120 per month for the duration so far of the coronavirus pandemic – for their work during the health crisis, which has brought the workers into potential contact with the virus.
Mayor Will Baker, who does not vote except to break ties, supported the bonuses and noted employees had put their health at risk while continuing to deal with the public and keep town operations running efficiently. He also pointed out other towns, including Emerald Isle and Cedar Point, have already approved bonuses.
In addition, Peletier, which has no full-time employees, donated $20,000 to the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department to give $1,000 in hazard pay to all of the WCFD’s full-time workers during the pandemic.
Cape Carteret has received $328,417 in ARPA money this year and expects to receive a like amount in 2022. Towns have struggled with federal guidelines on how the money can be spent.
In his memo to the commissioners for the meeting Monday, Mr. Steffey said the cost of the additional pay for employees will bel $28,400.
“Town staff have done an outstanding job responding to the challenges of the pandemic and continuing to keep our local government running smoothly throughout the pandemic,” he wrote. “Throughout the course of the pandemic town staff have continued in-person interactions among staff members and with the public which has ensured the continuity of town government operations.”
Bonus pay will be based on actual months worked between January 2020 and December 2021 and will be included in paychecks issued Monday. Normal taxes and deductions will be applied.
Congress passed the nearly $2 trillion stimulus legislation and President Joe Biden signed it into law earlier this year due to financial strain in the wake of the crisis. According to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website, the act provided $350 billion dollars in emergency funding for those state, local, territorial and tribal governments “to remedy this mismatch between rising costs and falling revenues.”
Commissioner Charlie Morgan voted against the motion to approve the bonuses, saying he had not received the information in time.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.