Top Marine officials visit eastern NC military installations

CHERRY POINT/CAMP LEJEUNE — U.S.Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy Black concluded a three-day visit of the region’s military installations Wednesday after touring Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, MCAS New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
According to reports, the visit began Monday with Gen. Berger and Sgt. Maj. Black touring Cherry Point, where they received tours and updates of Fleet Readiness Center East, the MV-22 Ospreys flight line and the F-35 aircraft and hangar. The pair also heard updates on manufacturing and advanced technology initiatives at the facility.
“I was proud to welcome General Berger and Sergeant Major Black to FRCE and familiarize them with the vital work we’re doing to support Marine Corps aviation,” FRC East Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Nieto said in a release. “This visit gave us an excellent opportunity to provide (them) with a firsthand look at how FRCE operations contribute to Marine Corps readiness and explain what we need to be successful, now and in the future.”
Next, Gen. Berger and Sgt. Maj. Black visited Camp Lejeune to meet with leaders of the II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune. While on base, they viewed COVID-19 vaccine operations, range modernization efforts and post-hurricane construction of facilities and housing, before enjoying a noontime lunch with Marines.
The second day concluded with a visit to Marine Focus Special Operations Command, where Gen. Berger discussed the future impact of special operations capabilities specialists and the advanced skillset they bring back to the Fleet Marine Force after service with MARSOC.
On the final day of the visit, Gen. Berger and Sgt. Maj. Black met with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing leaders on MCAS New River. Leaders discussed force design, Fleet Replacement Squadron operations and the CH-53K program to include a flight simulator demonstration.
