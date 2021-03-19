Top Marine officials visit eastern NC military installations

Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, left, tours the H-53 heavy-lift helicopter at Fleet Readiness Center East Monday with FRC East Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Nieto, right. This week, Gen. Berger and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy Black visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, MCAS New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. (Contributed photo)