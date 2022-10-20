BEAUFORT — With Oct. 17-21 observed as National School Bus Safety Week, county school officials remind motorists to watch out for children waiting along roadways and the yellow buses that transport the precious cargo.
“The children in our community and our schools are our most precious commodity,” Richie Paylor, superintendent-elect of the county school system, said. “During National School Bus Safety Week and all year, please be alert and take special care when encountering school buses.”
County school officials said there are 94 yellow buses transporting 3,331 of the estimated 8,000 students attending public schools this year. Last year, county buses traveled 868,003 miles transporting children.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), school bus-related crashes killed 54 people nationwide in 2020, down by more than 50% compared to 2019. The sharp decrease was likely the result of fewer school bus trips occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Statistics were not yet available for 2021.
A school bus-related crash is defined by NHTSA as any crash in which a vehicle, regardless of body design, used as a school bus is directly or indirectly involved. This includes incidents involving school children getting in or out of vehicles.
The NHTSA reported that from 2011 to 2020, about 70% of the deaths in school bus-related crashes were occupants of vehicles other than the school bus and 16% were pedestrians. About 5% were school bus passengers, 5% were school bus drivers and 3% were pedal cyclists.
Of the people injured in school bus-related crashes from 2011 to 2020, about 33% were school bus passengers, 8% were school bus drivers and 54% were occupants of other vehicles. The remainder were pedestrians, pedal cyclists, other or unknown.
With an estimated 479,870 yellow school buses transporting more than 23 million students each day in 2018-19, the National Safety Council (NSC), a nonprofit safety advocate, stated that school buses were still the safest option for transporting children to school.
The NSC further supports the adoption of lap-and-shoulder belt safety restraints to make buses even safer.
As a reminder for motorists, here are the rules broken down from ncbussafety.org:
* On divided highways of four lanes or more with a median separation or center turning lane, only motorists following the bus must stop. Motorists in the opposite travel lanes who stop when they don’t have to cause motorists behind them (who know the law) to slam on brakes to avoid rear-end collisions.
* Motorists on a four-lane road without a divider or turn lane must stop on both sides.
* Motorists on two-lane roads that have a center turn lane must stop.
It also is important for motorists to remember the rules for buses when they stop:
* The bus must be completely stopped for loading and unloading.
* The red warning lights must be activated.
* The stop arm must be fully extended. The stop arm should not be activated until the school bus comes to a complete stop.
* Motorists required to stop must remain stopped until the stop arm has been withdrawn, the flashing red stoplights have been turned off and the bus has moved on.
* Drivers need to keep a safe distance behind and in front of buses when they are stopped and should not start moving until the bus stop-arm is in and the bus is rolling.
The National Association for Pupil Transportation offers the following tips for parents and students:
* Getting Ready for School - Have your children put everything they carry in a backpack or school bag so that they won’t drop things along the way.
* Encourage them to wear bright, contrasting colors so they will be more easily seen by drivers.
* Make sure children leave home on time so they can arrive at the bus stop before it is due, ideally at least five minutes early. Running after or in front of a bus is dangerous.
* Walking to the Bus Stop - Walk young children to the bus stop or encourage children to walk in groups. There is safety in numbers. Groups are easier for drivers to see.
* Practice good pedestrian behavior. Walk on the sidewalk, and if there is no sidewalk, stay out of the street. If you must walk in the street, walk single file, face traffic and stay as close to the edge of the road as you can.
* Stop and look left, right and then left again if you must cross the street. Do the same thing at driveways and alleys.
* At the bus stop, have children wait in a location where the driver can see them while driving down the street. Try to avoid waiting in a house or car.
* Do not let children play in the street. Playing with balls or other toys that could roll into the street is also dangerous.
* Getting On and Off the Bus - Warn children that if they drop something getting on and off the bus, they should never pick it up. Instead, they should tell the driver and follow the driver’s instructions.
* Remind children to look to the right before they step off the bus.
* If you meet your child at the bus stop after school, wait on the side where the child will be dropped off, not across the street. Children can be so excited to see you after school that they dash across the street and forget the safety rules.
