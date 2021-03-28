New county health director reports for duty

MOREHEAD CITY — Starting a new job can be a busy time for anyone, but for a health director reporting in the middle of a pandemic, Nina Oliver, who started her post nearly two weeks ago, it’s been nonstop.
Ms. Oliver, 42, former health director for Rowan County, started her new position March 15, replacing Stephanie Cannon, who resigned effective Feb. 11.
Ms. Oliver’s starting salary is $100,000, plus benefits.
Although she’s been here a short time, Ms. Oliver has had the opportunity to assist with some of the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics.
“I have seen the COVID clinics and have worked five since I have been here. I am extremely impressed with the efficiency and effectiveness of the clinic and the ability to get citizens through in a timely manner,” she said in an email to the News-Times. “In addition, the Carteret County Manager’s Office, Emergency Management, public health, Carteret Hospital system and community volunteers all work together to achieve this goal.
“I am so happy to be here and am looking forward to being part of a truly collaborative leadership team,” she concluded.
The veteran public health professional said she came to Carteret County looking for new challenges to tackle.
“I enjoy new experiences and learning new ways of doing things,” she said. “After 18 years in Rowan County, I felt that new opportunities and challenges would help broaden my perspectives and challenge me professionally. When I saw the position come open I thought that I would be a good fit for the county.”
Ms. Oliver added her mother has also been considering moving to the coast, and she has a brother who lives on the Virginia coast, making the move to Carteret County even more inviting.
While Ms. Oliver started her new position during the novel coronavirus pandemic, she said she didn’t plan to immediately add any new COVID-19 procedures to what is currently being done.
“I would like to be here for a while and observe and listen and then make some decisions at a later time,” she said.
The mother of two added that she wanted to focus on learning the community, first.
“I am looking forward to getting to know the community inside and out. I took a drive this weekend and visited Atlantic Beach, Indian Beach and Emerald Isle. I am looking forward to visiting Down East soon,” she said.
While battling COVID-19 has been on the forefront of public health for the past year, Ms. Oliver also has another war she would like to wage — one against substance abuse.
“There is a lot of stigmatism when it comes to substance use and addiction. I feel as a public health servant that it’s part of my job to work with the community to find areas of need, community educational outreach and ways we can uncover new solutions together,” she said.
“I have not suffered from substance use personally but several of my immediate family members have,” she continued. “I have seen how it can slowly chip away at a person until there is nothing left. But I have also seen family members who once were in active addiction turn their life around and live healthy and productive lives.”
As well as a passion for reducing substance abuse and addiction, Ms. Oliver brings extensive experience with accreditation and preparedness, including required trainings to align her position with the Carteret County Emergency Operations Center team.
During her tenure with the Rowan County Health Department, she served in a variety of positions, including dental health educator, planning and preparedness coordinator, public health program supervisor II, interim health director and finally health director.
Ms. Oliver served as a Prevent Child Abuse Rowan board member, a committee member on the Commission for Children with Special Healthcare Needs, the Rowan Executive Committee and the N.C. Association of Local Health Directors.
Additionally, she has been a member of the Rowan County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force, the N.C. Public Health Association, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and a Local Emergency Planning Committee member.
Ms. Oliver received bachelor’s degrees in psychology and African American studies from Guilford College in Greensboro. She earned a master’s degree in health promotion from UNC-Charlotte.
She said she looks forward to being part of the community.
“I feel like I belong here,” she said. “My son, who is in third grade, has made friends quickly. I still have a lot to learn about the county and community but think it’s wonderful thus far.”
Ms. Oliver has two children, Chase, 9 years old, and Charlie, 15 months.
For now, Ms. Oliver said she is renting a house in Morehead City, but would eventually like to buy or build a home.
When she’s not working, Ms. Oliver said she enjoys shopping and eating at local stores and restaurants, visiting farmers’ markets and learning about history.
