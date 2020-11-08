MOREHEAD CITY —From a virtual parade to outdoor ceremonies, events will take place in the county to celebrate Veterans Day, with COVID-19 precautions in mind.
The 2020 Carteret County Veterans Day Parade is being held virtually. The parade started being shown Saturday and will continue through Wednesday, which is Veterans Day.
“This year’s parade will look a little different. On behalf of the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast and the over 8,000 veterans of Carteret County, the public is invited to participate in the 2020 Carteret County Virtual Veterans Day Parade,” American Legion Post 46 Commander John Sotirkys said in a press release.
The parade consists of comments by Grand Marshals and other VIPs, followed by a presentation of images submitted by all registered participants.
Those interested in viewing the parade should go to https://www.americanlegionmhc.org/veterans.
In addition, The Morehead City Historical Preservation Society will sponsor two ceremonies Wednesday at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City to honor not only American veterans, but also three British sailors who were killed during World War II defending the county’s coast.
The first ceremony, a Day of Remembrance Service, will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the graves of the three British sailors. The sailors are buried in the cemetery on the west side of 20th Street.
At the closing of that ceremony, those attending will walk across 20th Street to the Veterans Memorial, on the east side, to honor American veterans.
Morehead City Historical Preservation vice chairman Bob Guthrie said the organization wants to honor American veterans who are willing to die for their country as well as the British sailors who gave their lives defending America and Carteret County.
Those attending are asked to wear masks. Other safety precautions will be taken as well.
“Instead of singing songs, we will do responsive readings and we will spread out so we’re not too close together,” he said.
The British sailors who will be honored during the Day of Remembrance service died when their vessel, the San Delfino, an oil tanker, was torpedoed and sunk by a German U-boat offshore on April 9, 1942, according to dates on the sailors’ graves and preservation chairman Rodney Kemp.
The names of the soldiers are: John L. Fisher, sailor Royal Navy, age 25; Maldwyn Jones, gunner, Royal Artillery, age 22; and unknown sailor, Royal Navy (speculated to be R. Wyatt).
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, which marks the anniversary of the end of World War I, which formerly ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. It then evolved into the current Veterans Day holiday in 1954.
