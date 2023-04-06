MOREHEAD CITY – Morehead City's finest first responders will come together for a ride and some friendly competition to benefit a Croatan High School sophomore who is battling cancer.
The second Boots vs. Badges Benefit Ride with Morehead City Police Department and the Morehead City Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is set for Saturday, April 15. A softball game, pitting the two departments against one another, will be played the following day, Saturday, April 16. All proceeds from both events will go toward high school student Kaiden Atchinson to support his battle with cancer.
Atchinson, son of Clair and Amanda Atchinson, was diagnosed with Diffused Large B Cell Lymphoma last summer and bravely smiled throughout five months of intense treatment.
Lori Pittman with the Morehead City Police Department said, “Kaiden is a fighter and continues to be positive through this chapter.”
Kevin Miller, firefighter with Morehead City Fire and EMS will be a rider in this event.
“I enjoy riding. I’ve had my bike for 5 years and to get out and ride for a charity makes it all the better,” Miller said. “Not only do I get to enjoy the ride, but I get to enjoy giving back. It shows that there are people out there who care and are willing to give. It adds that much more excitement to the ride, and you get to meet lots of people that are doing the same. It’s a fun group of people, and I love knowing what I’m doing it for.”
The benefit ride will begin April 15 at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. and provided by Social Q Smokehouse. Vehicles for the ride can include motorcycles, jeeps, antique cars and more. Entry fee for single riders is $20 and $5 for each additional passenger. The ride will start at 4915 Arendell St. in Morehead City in the old K-Mart parking lot.
The benefit softball game on April 16 will be held at Big Rock Stadium in Rotary Park, 2714 Mayberry Loop Road in Morehead City. Gates will open at 2 p.m. with the game starting at 3. Admission is $5 for ages 5 and above with lower ages admitted free. Raffles and concessions will be available.
Pittman provides details on the ride.
“It will leave from the K-Mart parking lot and head east on Arendell Street, make a right at Atlantic Beach exit and travel over the bridge to make a right on West Fort Macon Road,” she said. “It will then continue down Highway 58 to Emerald Isle. Once traveling over the Emerald Isle bridge, participants will make a right onto Highway 24 and head back to Morehead City. They will then cross the intersection of Highways 24-70 and go onto Bridges Street to One Harbor Church where they will enjoy some great barbecue. The first 150 to sign up will be supplied lunch.”
Patrons are urged to come support the Atchinson family next weekend, April 15-16.
