NEWPORT — The Carteret County Amateur Radio Society will hold its annual Field Day – an emergency preparedness event for HAM radio operators – Saturday and Sunday at Newport Community Park off Howard Boulevard.
The event, under the auspices of the American Radio Relay League, will run continuously from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday. HAM operators will test their equipment for 24 hours – in the park and elsewhere – and try to make as many contacts with other operators as possible.
CCARS President Gary Faust recalled at least two instances when HAM operators in the area have been very helpful during hurricanes, when normal emergency communications were limited if not non-existent.
“Hurricane Floyd in 1999 hit the Pitt County area very hard,” he said, “and there was a lot of flooding and communications were down.
“One HAM operator was outside with a hand-held radio and used it to direct helicopters to pick up people who were on their rooftops in the floods.”
Mr. Faust expects 20 to 40 people to participate.
CCARS secretary Anthony Jones of Newport said he’s never used his HAM during emergencies, but said he monitors his unit during hurricanes and gets updates from the county’s emergency operations center on flooding and road closures and stands ready to pass that information on to those who might need it.
“I’m really a novice. I’ve only been doing this for about a year-and-a-half,” he said. “But it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy it.”
CCARS member and Vice President Brian Gray, a volunteer firefighter and EMT who lives in Havelock, said he’s been a HAM operator for 30 years and enjoys it while seeing its potential value in emergencies.
“The county managers know that if their communications go down, we’ll be ready,” he said.
The members pointed out that during Hurricane Florence, which devastated parts of Carteret County in September 2018, there were HAM operators in the Carteret County Operations Center, in Newport Town Hall and in Newport Middle School, which served as an evacuation center.
Mr. Faust said Field Day is a fun event. Members meet for breakfast at Cox Family Restaurant in Morehead City, then head out to the park to set up their equipment, including large antennae, to get ready to make contacts.
They also mingle with interested members of the public, some of whom often get interested enough to learn how to use the radios and join the society.
“It’s not a competition. There are no trophies and no certificates given out, but everyone tries to make as many contacts as possible,” Mr. Faust said.
It’s also a huge event for HAM operators across the United States and Canada. Every June, more than 40,000 HAMS throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate their science, skill and service to their communities and their nation.
It has taken place since 1933. HAM stands for the last names of three men who operated the first amateur wireless station operated by some members of the Harvard Radio Club. It now refers to all amateur radio.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.