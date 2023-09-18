PINE KNOLL SHORES — The long-planned water main replacement along Highway 58 in eastern Pine Knoll Shores is underway.
Town Manager Brian Kramer said Friday that as a result of the start-up there is a lot of heavy construction equipment and activity at the site of the old Jim Dandy/hardware store.
“This is directly along the path of the sidewalk segment that connects Pine Knoll Shores and Atlantic Beach on the north side of Highway 58,” he said. “We will temporarily close this section. It should last for four or five days.”
Town commissioners in mid-July unanimously voted night to approve the project.
The $725,000 contract went to ELJ Inc. of Jacksonville for what Kramer called “the most significant capital project we have taken on in the PKS water system since we purchased the system from Carolina Water in 2005.”
The company will install 5,150 linear feet of 10-inch PVC waterline and new fire hydrants. There will be three bores under the highway. The existing pipe is an 8-inch line.
According to the contract, the work is to be substantially completed by Jan. 4, 2024.
The contract includes a provision for liquidated damages of $500 per day if the work is not completed on time.
The line is being installed on the south (ocean) side of the highway, from Willow Road east to the Atlantic Beach border, all in the state right-of-way. The line is one of the oldest in town and needs to be increased in size.
The goal is phase one of an effort to improve water flow and firefighting ability on the east end of town, and a second phase in the west end will follow in the next two to three years.
The project was designed by Arendell Engineers of Morehead City.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.