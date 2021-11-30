Duke University Marine Lab scientist to lead 5-year offshore wind energy study

BEAUFORT — A study of the potential effects of offshore wind development on wildlife is ready to begin, with a Duke University Marine Lab faculty member at the helm.
DUML Randolph K. Repass and Sally-Christine Rogers University Distinguished Professor of Conservation Technology in Environment and Engineering Dr. Doug Nowacek is the lead researcher for the Wildlife and Offshore Wind study. According to Dr. Nowacek, this five-year study is scheduled to start around the first of the year.
“It’s a great team we’ve managed to assemble,” Dr. Nowacek told the News-Times. “I’m honored to lead it.”
According to the study’s website, its purpose is to evaluate the potential effects of offshore wind energy development on marine life.
Such development has been a subject of debate in Carteret County and elsewhere on the North Carolina coast, with proponents seeing offshore wind development as a sustainable alternative energy source to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and foreign oil imports. However, others have voiced concerns about potential effects to tourism, boat and vessel traffic and the environment, including wind turbines potentially disturbing marine animals and killing birds and bats.
Dr. Nowacek said he decided to lead the study because it’s an opportunity for him to do work with two subjects he enjoys: whales and acoustics.
“It’s also an opportunity for Duke students to get in on this (alternative energy) enterprise,” he said. “North Carolina is doing a good job on developing renewable energy.”
According to the study website, a “multi-institution consortium” will be involved in the study, which will span the entire U.S. East Coast. Involved institutions include:
- The Cornell Lab
- Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences
- Scientific Innovations Inc.
- Syracuse University College of Arts & Sciences
- Tetra Tech
- The University of St. Andrews
- New England Aquarium
- Wildlife Conservation Society
- Florida State University
- Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
- Stony Brook University
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Penn State University
The U.S. Department of Energy and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will fund the study.
When it comes to offshore wind energy, Dr. Nowacek said it’s “hugely important” for wind energy to be studied and, where viable, developed.
“I know people have differing opinions on the sight of turbines,” he said, “but most sites are 20+ miles offshore. In a relatively small area, we can generate a lot of electricity.”
Accurate collection of data is a key part of the study, he continued. Doing so will mean comparing the potential environmental effects of offshore energy development to the potential effects of offshore oil and gas development.
“The offshore construction of turbines is much easier to mitigate the noise than seismic airguns,” he said.
Seismic airguns are a non-drilling method of searching for oil and natural gas deposits. Many scientists and others have raised concerns that such equipment can harm marine life sensitive to sound, such as mammals and fish.
Dr. Nowacek indicated the study will show offshore wind energy turbines have negligible effects on wildlife. He said there are few significant threats to marine mammals beyond some displacement from driving the pilings, and the impacts to birds and bats is reduced by their distance from shore and height.
He also said offshore wind energy development may provide significant economic opportunities to Carteret County. Since Morehead City is home to a state port, its one of the few locations the parts for the turbines may be constructed and shipped out to development sites.
“Overall, we need to do the science,” Dr. Nowacek said, “but the opportunities for mitigating the effects are greater (than for fossil fuels).”
