Tuesday morning fire destroys excavator working on construction site near Peletier

PELETIER — A Tuesday morning fire destroyed an excavator working on a construction site near Peletier.
According to Western Carteret Fire and EMS Chief Kevin Hunter, the call came in at 11:07 a.m.
“Western Carteret Fire & EMS units responded to a reported excavator on fire at a construction site on Amphitheater Road just outside the town of Peletier,” the chief said in an email.
“Upon arrival units found a working fire, as reported. Crews brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes and final extinguishment and mop-up was complete after about an hour.”
Chief Hunter said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was a mechanical malfunction.
He estimated the loss at $100,000.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.