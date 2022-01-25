Carteret County residents weather ice storm well with fewer emergencies than average

NEWPORT — An icy winter storm passing over Carteret County broke early Saturday, leaving the county with varying amounts of ice over the weekend.
The National Weather Service’s Newport forecasting office warned of the incoming winter storm the week of Jan. 17-21. The storm arrived late Thursday, bringing both rain and freezing rain throughout the day Friday and into Saturday morning.
According to an NWS public information statement the Newport office issued at 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Carteret County received between .1-.5 inches of ice accumulation, with the heaviest amounts on the western side of the county.
NWS Newport meteorologist Erik Heden said in a Monday interview he thinks the results of the storm in Carteret County were “about as expected.”
“We got as much as forecast,” Mr. Heden said. “There were some power outages and travel impacts, but I think we pulled through because everyone listened (to the forecasts and warnings).”
Mr. Heden said the most severe effects he heard about from the storm were bridge closures, most of which occurred Friday night, though some occurred early Saturday, as well.
Power outages also impacted some residents early Saturday morning, with Duke Energy and Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative both reporting scattered outages throughout the day. Most outages were resolved by Saturday afternoon.
Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, Mr. Heden said there’s a chance of another storm arriving sometime Friday. However, he said while it’s “too early to be specific,” as of Monday, NWS Newport meteorologists don’t forecast the significant ice accumulations Carteret County saw last weekend.
“It doesn’t look like ice or the craziness of last weekend,” Mr. Heden said, “but it’s still early.”
In terms of emergencies during the weekend of the storm, Carteret County Emergency Services fielded fewer calls than usual. County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea said in a Monday email to the News-Times Carteret County 911 communications received 981 calls Jan. 21-23.
“We had 14 motor vehicle collisions, two fires and 98 medical emergencies,” Mr. Rea said. “We had less than average calls…all Carteret County Fire/EMS/Police departments worked in a professional manner during the storm. They responded to all calls professionally and as quickly as possible.”
Carteret County public information officer Nick Wilson said Mondaycounty officials “pushed out the vital information to the citizens and businesses of Carteret County through social media and our Citizen WebEOC portal.”
“Providing them information to keep them safe during any emergency situation is very important,” Mr. Wilson said. “We thank the public for their response to the message; no two storms are the same, so we want to make sure you and your family are always prepared for the unknown.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.