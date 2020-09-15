Carteret Community College reports additional COVID-19 cases

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College confirmed Tuesday that two additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases on campus to four.
According to an email from CCC Public Information Officer Logan Okun Tuesday, the last known date of exposure to the campus was Sept. 9.
Of the four cases, three are active and one is recovered.
“Reported cases only include individuals who report testing positive and have been on campus within a 48-hour window from symptom onset or a positive case,” according to the email.
The email further states the college is notifying all who had known contact with the individuals and are providing them with “appropriate instructions.”
The college was notified of the first COVID case on campus Sept. 2, with an additional case reported Sept. 5.
College officials have urged students, faculty and staff to contact their physicians immediately if they have symptoms of COVID-19. If a person does not have a primary health care provider, is uninsured or their health care provider is not administering COVID-19 tests, they should contact the Carteret County Health Department at 252-728-8550 for information on how to get tested.
