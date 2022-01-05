DMF taking comments on shellfish lease applications in Carteret County, hearing scheduled for Feb. 8

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County residents and others have an opportunity in February to voice their thoughts on 14 shellfish lease applications in the county.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing by web conference on proposed shellfish leases in Carteret County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. The lease applicants include seafood companies, individual shellfish growers and N.C. Division of Coastal Management staff.
The public may comment on the above lease applications during the hearing. To facilitate comments, DMF staff asks those who wish to speak during the meeting to preregister online at the website deq.nc.gov/carteret-county-shellfish-lease-hearing-speaker-registration by 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
Public hearing information, including the web conference link, call-in telephone number, presentation slides and biological investigation reports are available at deq.nc.gov/news/events/carteret-county-shellfish-lease-hearing. The public may also comment on the proposed shellfish leases in writing.
Written comments will be accepted until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 and may be submitted online with a form available at deq.nc.gov/carteret-county-shellfish-lease-hearing-comment-form.
Written comments may also be mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557.
The DMF is accepting comments on the following lease applications:
· DCM policy and planning section chief Tancred Miller has applied for a 1.75-acre shellfish bottom lease in North River below the Highway 70 bridge.
· Shepard’s Point Oyster Company LLC agent Phillip Lannan has applied for a 2.39-acre shellfish bottom lease in Newport River.
· Crystal Coast Oysters LLC agent James Kyle has applied for a 3.86-acre shellfish bottom lease in Newport River.
· Micah Williams and Jack Williams have applied for a 5.62-acre shellfish bottom lease and water column lease in Newport River.
· South Cape Oyster Company LLC agent Paul Harrison Jr. has applied for a 5.01-acre shellfish bottom lease and a water column lease in Newport River.
· Chadwick’s Seafood LLC agent James Chadwick has applied for a 1.72-acre shellfish bottom lease and water column lease in South Leopard Creek.
· Allison Matzelle and Christopher Baillie have applied for a 1.94-acre shellfish bottom lease and water column lease in North River below the Highway 70 bridge.
· R.G. Trask Farms LLC agents Raiford Trask III and Ava Trask have applied for a 9.54-acre shellfish bottom lease and a water column lease in Ward Creek.
· South Cape Oyster Company LLC agent Paul Harrison Jr. has applied for a 3.29-acre shellfish bottom lease in lower North River.
· Sandbar Oyster Company Inc. agent Dr. Niels Lindquist has applied for a 3.31-acre shellfish bottom lease in North River. He’s also applied for a for a 5.85-acre shellfish bottom lease in North River below the Highway 70 bridge.
· Jessica Emory has applied for a 4.32-acre shellfish bottom lease and water column lease in North Bay. She’s also applied for a 7.47-acre shellfish bottom lease and water column lease in North Bay.
· David Allen and David Allen Jr. have applied for a 0.82-acre shellfish bottom lease and water column lease in Bogue Sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.