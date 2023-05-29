BEAUFORT — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, during its meeting May 26-28 in the Beaufort Hotel, continued discussing the possibility of toughening rules in the spotted sea trout fishery.
The commission adopted a management plan for the popular species in 2012. It included a 14-inch minimum harvest size limit, a 75-fish commercial daily harvest limit and no commercial harvest or sale of fish caught in joint waters – managed by the fisheries commission and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission – on weekends.
But there has been increased pressure on the fishery in recent years and some push from the public and some fisheries commission members for additional restrictions in a new plan amendment.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, parent agency of the commission, is developing Amendment 1 to the Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan (FMP).
In 2021, the latest year reported on the fisheries division’s website, commercial watermen in North Carolina landed 694,811 pounds of spotted sea trout worth $1.7 million. That is the highest number of pounds of the fish reportedly landed in the commercial fishery dating back to 1972, although landings in the early- to mid-1970s also exceeded 600,000 pounds, as did 1991.
Spotted seatrout, also known as speckled trout, can be found from Massachusetts south. They are highly targeted by recreational fishermen, and it has been estimated that recreational fishermen catch seven times as many as commercial fishermen throughout the range, although many are released.
Recreational fishermen usually catch them by hook-and-line gear using a variety of natural and artificial baits.
As a result of the push for tougher rules, the goal of the eventual plan amendment is to make sure the fishery is sustainable.
And the commission on May 26 approved a list of goals and objectives for the amendment, including:
• Implement management within North Carolina that ends overfishing and maintains the spotted seatrout spawning stock abundance and recruitment potential.
• Promote restoration, enhancement and protection of critical habitat and environmental quality in a manner consistent with the Coastal Habitat Protection Plan, to maintain or increase growth, survival and reproduction of the spotted seatrout stock.
• Monitor and manage the fishery in a manner that utilizes biological, socioeconomic, fishery, habitat and environmental data.
• Promoteoutreachand interjurisdictionalcooperationregardingthestatusand management of the spotted seatrout stock in North Carolina and Virginia waters.
All of this was the first step in a long process required to amend the management plan for the species.
In other action, the commission approved notice of text for a number of proposed rules pertaining to the below four issues. The proposed rules will go to public comment and hearing later this year.
- Commercial shellfish sanitation and processing procedures rules under a state-mandated periodic review schedule.
- Data collection and harassment prevention for the conservation of marine and estuarine resources.
- Oyster sanctuary rule changes.
- Conforming rule changes for shellfish relay program and shellfish leases and franchises.
The commission also authorized the division to proceed with rulemaking to address identification requirements for pots that require both the gear owner’s name and vessel registration or name, and agreed by consent for the division to continue developing rulemaking language with management options for false albacore.
Commission member Tom Roller, who represents recreational fishermen on the panel, made a motion in the February meeting to move toward rulemaking to limit the catch of false albacore – also known as little tunny – by commercial and recreational fishermen in North Carolina waters. He said the idea was to prevent a major uptick in the catch of the fish. But division staff at that time said it didn’t see any reason to do so at this time, and the rest of the fisheries commission ultimately agreed.
The fish range all along the East Coast and into the waters off South America but are not officially considered to be overfished. They are also considered to be primarily gamefish, not food.
