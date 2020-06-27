Cedar Point board delays vote on Ennett property rezoning

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night postponed a decision on a 45.8-acre rezoning proposal by Andy Ennett.
Mr. Ennett requested the delay until the board’s next meeting. The Cedar Point Board of Commissioners has two meetings set for July, a work session Thursday, July 23 and a regular session Tuesday, July 28.
The board did not discuss the rezoning during its regular monthly session Tuesday, held via Zoom and on conference call.
Town Administrator David Rief noted after the meeting Mr. Ennett said he and the others who share ownership of the wooded land, between the Magen’s Bay subdivision and Bogue Sound RV Park off Highway 24, are working to resolve an issue over an easement to the property and get it under contract for sale.
The board held the public hearing on the proposal to rezone the land for a large residential development in May, but could not vote at the time because of state laws that require a delay of at least 24 hours before voting on issues discussed in hearings held via electronic methods.
The land abuts Bogue Sound, and its eastern side is near Highway 58. Mr. Ennett owns a substantial amount of the proprety and is representing the other owners.
If approved by commissioners, the zoning would change from mixed-use district (MXD) to R-10 conditional (residential) district and would allow lots that are at least 15,000 square feet and at least 60 feet wide, 20 feet narrower than the 80 foot-width normally required in the R-10 zone.
Mr. Ennett and an unnamed developer have submitted to the town a plan that shows 82 lots.
The proposed entrance would be an existing road, on private property, from Highway 24 into and past the parking lot of Bojangles restaurant. Some of the land is behind Bojangles.
