ATLANTIC BEACH — A Havelock man is in the Carteret County jail after being charged in a shooting incident that reportedly occurred Sunday evening in Atlantic Beach.
Christopher M. McCamy, 24, of Havelock, is facing multiple charges related to the shooting of Travis T. Soule, 36, of Saybrook, Conn.
According to a press release issued Monday by the Atlantic Beach Police Department, police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 7:58 p.m. Sunday in the area of 107 New Bern St.
When officers arrived, they were met by several witnesses who advised them that the shooting victim was in an upstairs apartment. Responding officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived, according to the release.
Mr. Soule was found suffering from two gunshot wounds, one to the chest area and one to the arm. He was reportedly taken to Carteret Health Care and later transported to Vidant Health in Greenville in stable condition.
Mr. McCamy and his girlfriend later turned themselves in to the Havelock Police Department. Mr. McCamy was taken into custody and transported to the Carteret County jail and charged with going armed to the terror of the public, discharge of a weapon into an occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Mr. McCamy's girlfriend, who law enforcement officials declined to name, was released, pending further investigation.
Mr. McCamy is being held under a $75,000 bond. The investigation into a motive is still ongoing, according to law enforcement.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 2:40 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, to include further information about Mr. McCamy's girlfriend.
