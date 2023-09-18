MOREHEAD CITY — As part of a capital campaign to raise funds to refurbish Joslyn Hall, the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees approved naming the stage in the campus auditorium the “Marvin and Cynthia Barnes Stage.”
CCC Board of Trustees Chairperson Melodie Darden, during the trustees meeting Sept. 13 in the McGee Building Boardroom, said this was done in honor of a $100,000 gift by the Barnes Family Foundation toward the renovation effort.
Darden said the gift has helped the college’s foundation reach 96% of its campaign, “Every Seat Matters.” The campaign goal was $304,000.
As part of its 60th anniversary year, CCC in July kicked off the campaign to renovate and modernize its historic auditorium Joslyn Hall, which hosts hundreds of events for the college and community each year.
The goals are:
Install seating.
Install new carpet.
Install a new epoxy layer to the floor.
Paint the walls.
Install new LED lighting.
Upgrade all technology in auditorium.
Update wood and brick finishes.
In 1972, Carteret Community College opened the doors to Joslyn Hall. Today, the auditorium looks nearly identical to the day it opened. Joslyn Hall sports the original seating, stage curtains and floors.
In other action, Darden said she received a resignation letter from trustee Robin Comer, who was appointed to the 12-member board by the Carteret County Board of Education. The resignation is effective immediately.
Darden said he cited “personal reasons.”
She added that the school board will announce a replacement to fill Comer’s unexpired term in the near future.
“We’re all going to miss Robin,” she said.
Trustees serve on the board for four-year staggered terms. Three governing agencies appoint four members each to the board. They are the Governor’s Office, County Board of Education and the Board of County Commissioners.
Comer’s term will expire June 30, 2024.
In other action, trustees:
Heard the first reading of a policy revision dealing with the political activities of employees. Part of the revision states, “college employees may not use the authority of their position or the resources of the college to secure support for, or to oppose any person or issue in an election, legislative process or other matter of contemporary political or social debate…”
Heard for first reading of proposed revisions to the trustees’ governing policies.
Heard from CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini that fall enrollment is up 3.3%.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.