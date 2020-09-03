Cedar Point planners recommend mixed commercial site plan

CORRECTION: This article was updated at 11:58 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, to correct a cutline.
CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board voted Tuesday night to recommend commissioners approve a commercial site plan for a combination warehouse/retail building on Bell Street behind Sound Furniture and Appliance.
During the board’s monthly meeting, conducted via Zoom, only member Josh Reilly voted against the plan submitted by property owner Buddy Guthrie, who wants the building for storage for his adjacent furniture and appliance store, which fronts Highway 24.
The planning board tabled the decision during its August meeting, as members were surprised by the applicant’s inclusion of retail space in the plan. During that meeting, Mr. Reilly said the retail space proposal “bamboozled” him.
Also during that meeting, adjacent resident Matt Hawkins voiced concern about the effects the retail space could have on his family, which includes young children.
Tuesday night, planners learned Mr. Hawkins had decided to build a fence on his own property to provide a buffer between it and the planned new building. A vegetative buffer is already required between his residential property and the B-3 (general business) district Bell Street property on which Mr. Guthrie plans to construct his new building.
Surveyor Alan Bell, who has represented Mr. Guthrie at times in the process, said Mr. Hawkins “talked to us” and now agrees with the plan.
Mr. Reilly, on the other hand, said “Something still doesn’t feel right to me,” although he appreciated Mr. Guthrie and Mr. Bell working with neighbors to ease concerns.
Board member Douglas Pittner said he was reluctant, but voted for the plan anyway.
Member Jerry Riggs fully supported the plan.
“I don’t see a problem with it at all,” he said.
In a related matter, the board tabled Mr. Guthrie’s request for a Unified Development Ordinance text amendment to increase the allowed size of a building in the B-1 (general business) zoning district from 25,000 to 35,000 square feet.
Town Administrator David Rief said he’d discovered the unnamed property Mr. Guthrie has been looking at already allows buildings of up to 35,000 square feet. Mr. Guthrie agreed with the decision to table.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
