MILL CREEK - Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze Tuesday afternoon that destroyed a doublewide mobile home at 501 Rosemary Drive in Mill Creek. One occupant, William Meadows, was able to escape the fire without injury, but his dog died in the fire.
His brother, Calvin Meadows, who also lives at the residence, wasn’t home at the time of the fire, which started about 2:20 p.m.
According to Mill Creek Fire Chief Kerry Jenkins, when the call for the fire came in, many of the county’s firefighters were attending the funeral for Chris Brock, the former fire chief of the Otway Volunteer Fire and EMS Department, who died June 28. His funeral was at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City.
As firefighters arrived, they found flames engulfing the mobile home and shut down portions of Old Winberry Road while they fought the blaze.
The scene was cleared about 6 p.m.
Chief Jenkins said while no one living at the home was injured, one Beaufort firefighter was transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City due to heat exhaustion.
“We don’t know what his condition is at present,” Chief Jenkins said.
The cause of the fire was not yet determined, and the county fire marshal was still investigating.
Fire departments responding to the blaze were Mill Creek, Beaufort, Harlowe, Newport, Cherry Point, Havelock and Township Six.
The Red Cross was on the scene assisting the family.
