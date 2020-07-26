Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff's office announces 16 arrests as part of 'Operation One by One'
- Carteret County commissioners, others show support for Confederate monument
- Camp Sam Hatcher fire burns close to 100 acres
- Carteret County school board approves mix of onsite, remote learning for reopening
- County requests NCDOT rename North River span in honor of late commissioner
- Chadwick files in D6 Carteret County commission race
- Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier up for sale
- Randy’s Way beach access repairs expected to take a month
- Officials report another 2 COVID-19 cases in Carteret County
- NC Seafood Festival shifts to virtual events
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Only certain black lives matter (33)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please respect our choices (29)
- EDITORIAL: Governor’s powers remain unchecked (26)
- Carteret County commissioners, others show support for Confederate monument (24)
- EDITORIAL : Governor’s mask order exposes political hubris (20)
- Buck joins NC sheriffs who won’t enforce mask mandate (19)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our freedoms are in danger (18)
- Carteret County school board approves mix of onsite, remote learning for reopening (16)
- EDITORIAL: Time is wasting for school plan (15)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We can use this time for good (12)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.