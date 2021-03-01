Carteret reports 18 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported Monday 18 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, putting the total number of confirmed cases at 4,411.
Active cases fell to 94 from 154 active cases reported Friday. In the county’s latest coronavirus update sent Monday afternoon, officials reported 4,274 people have recovered and satisfied isolation requirements for COVID-19, and 43 residents have died from the disease directly.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City had three COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday afternoon, according to the update, down from five hospitalizations Friday.
Meanwhile, the Carteret County public school system reported seven cases for the week of Feb. 19-25, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools since last August to 196.
March marks one year since the coronavirus pandemic began affecting daily life in Carteret County, with the first COVID-19 case in the county confirmed March 20, 2020. The first case in North Carolina was confirmed March 3, 2020.
