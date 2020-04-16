Organizers: Big Rock to go on as scheduled

MOREHEAD CITY — The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament will take place as scheduled Friday, June 5 through Saturday, June 13. However, event organizers have placed Sunday, July 5 through Sunday, July 12 as an alternate tournament week if needed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Like so many of you, we want to celebrate the annual Big Rock Tournament, and we are committed to welcoming you to Morehead City safely and responsibly for a fabulous week of Big Rock fishing,” organizers said in a release issued Thursday on the tournament website, thebigrock.com.
The Big Rock Board of Directors continues to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 on the tournament, community and sponsors. Discussions have been ongoing regarding the schedule.
“While we are saddened by the tragic losses families are experiencing, we are likewise heartened by positive news from around the country as the curve seems to be flattening and there is growing talk of the country getting back to work,” organizers stated in the release.
The tournament’s regularly scheduled April board meeting has been moved to the end of the month, with the hope a final decision will be made at that time.
The release noted concern remains for the health and safety of staff, volunteers and participants, and as a result, there will likely be modifications to the social aspects of tournament week. Plans are being considered to provide more online access to the fishing competition and weigh-ins.
Last year’s event was one to remember.
Top Dog shattered the tournament record with a 914-pound blue marlin that netted the Fenwick Island, S.C.-based boat $793,188 in winnings from the 61st annual competition’s record purse of $2.68 million.
The night of the catch was electric, with a crowd of more than 1,000 onlookers gathering at the weight station in downtown Morehead City and hundreds of thousands of others watching on Big Rock TV and social media.
Capt. Ryan Knapp of Ocean City, Md.. first mate Phillip “Moon Pie” Williams of Jacksonville, angler and co-owner Todd Dickerson of Damascus, Md., and co-owner Kyle Dickerson led the Top Dog team.
The sheer size of the blue marlin made boating it a challenge, one that took nearly two hours before Top Dog could begin making its way back to the scale. The team’s first idea was to call over another boat to assist in getting the billfish onto the vessel, but tournament rules wouldn’t allow it. Instead, the team found a way to wedge the massive fish into a transom door only 22.5 inches tall and 32 inches wide for the entire ride back to shore.
The Top Dog catch was not only a dramatic ending for the 61st annual tournament, it forced the competition to veer sharply away from its prototypical Saturday night awards ceremony. The festivities at the Crystal Coast Civic Center began at 7 p.m., over an hour before Top Dog was expected to arrive at the weigh station 2.7 miles away.
Additionally, five blue marlin were boated on the final day, including three after the 2 p.m. cutoff time. Tournament rules allow anglers to fight their fish until a resolution – boated, released or lost – is reached.
Theresa Jean weighed a 582.1-pound blue marlin, which wound up in third place, shortly before Top Dog arrived at 8 p.m. Wall Hanger showed up at 10 p.m. with a 569.5-pounder. Theresa Jean’s catch was later disqualified from the leaderboard due to a rule violation.
The Top Dog catch shook up a leaderboard that had been intact since day one, when Wolverine claimed the top spot with a 588.9-pound blue marlin reeled in by Cory Zieger of Port Huron, Mich.
Wolverine, captained by Rocky Hardison of Beaufort, got knocked down to second place with a consolation prize worth $289,862.
Donna Mae, captained by James Luihn of Vero Beach, Fla., finished in third with a 569.9-pound blue marlin that earned the team $192,575 in winnings.
