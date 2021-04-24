RALEIGH — The state Department of Insurance has ended a legal dispute with the N.C. Rate Bureau on its proposed 18.7% dwelling insurance increase, averting a potentially costly administrative battle with insurance companies.
The hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 has been canceled as a result.
“I am happy to announce that North Carolina consumers will save nearly $33 million a year in premium payments compared to what the Rate Bureau had requested,” Commissioner Mike Causey said in an April 16 release from the NCDOI. “I am also glad the Department of Insurance has avoided a lengthy administrative legal battle which could have cost consumers time and money.”
On Dec. 14, the N.C. Rate Bureau, which represents property insurance companies and is not part of the NCDOI, proposed an 18.7% overall statewide increase in dwelling insurance rates.
After studying the data, Mr. Causey negotiated a settlement for a smaller overall rate increase of 7.6%, which results in no more than a $25 increase in premiums on the base rate, according to the department.
Dwelling insurance policies are not homeowners’ policies. Dwelling policies are for owner-occupied residences of no more than four units, including rental properties, investment properties and other properties that are not occupied full time by the owner.
The increase will take effect on new and renewed policies beginning Monday, Nov. 1.
In addition, Mr. Causey has set Jan. 18 as the hearing date for the NCRB’s proposed overall statewide average increase of 24.9% for mobile home fire policies and a proposed average increase of 11.3% for mobile home casualty policies.
“We are not in agreement with the Rate Bureau’s proposed increased filed December 14, 2020. The next step, according to statute, is to set a hearing date,” Mr. Causey said. “It is now necessary to hold a hearing to reach a resolution that will make the most financial sense for our residents and insurance companies.”
The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. in the second floor hearing room in the Albemarle Building at 325 N. Salisbury St. in Raleigh. The hearing will be held unless the NCDOI and the NCRB are able to negotiate a settlement for that date.
State law gives the insurance commissioner 45 days to issue an order once the hearing concludes. Once the order is issued, the rate bureau has the right to appeal the decision before the N.C. Court of Appeals. A court of appeals order could then be appealed to the N.C. Supreme Court.
