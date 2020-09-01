Tropical depression may become storm, head out to sea

NEWPORT — A tropical depression south of North Carolina may become a tropical storm, but is also forecast to head out to sea.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing at 5 p.m. Monday, reporting a tropical depression that’s formed south of the North Carolina coast, Tropical Depression 15, is expected to pass offshore of eastern North Carolina Tuesday night, potentially strengthening into Tropical Storm Nana.
“Increased swell from Tropical Depression 15 will bring an elevated rip current risk to area beaches Tuesday,” the NWS said. “Otherwise, no significant impacts are expected for eastern North Carolina.”
The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, the latest advisory available, the depression is about 100 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving northeast at 13 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.77 inches.
According to NWS meteorologists, the strongest rip currents will likely occur within a couple hours of either side of low tide, which is forecast for 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Rip currents are strong currents of water that can form perpendicular to ocean beaches and are strong enough to drag even the strongest swimmers out to sea.
NWS meteorologists advise beachgoers to heed the advice of local beach patrols and flag warning systems.
