Carteret County Schools surveys parents, students about remote learning

BEAUFORT — In preparation for the 2020-21 academic year, the Carteret County school system is surveying parents and students about their experiences with remote learning while school campuses were closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The parent distance learning survey states, “These questions will be used to help guide our remote instruction plan for this coming school year, so your input is very important.”
The surveys are posted on the school system’s website at carteretcountyschools.org, as well as on the district’s Facebook page.
Paper copies of the survey will be sent out Monday when meals are provided to families through the summer feeding program.
The school system is asking all surveys be completed by Thursday.
Questions include things like: “How often was your student able to access schoolwork that was online?” to “If your child had the opportunity, would you want to have all of his/her classes online?”
Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s directive, public schools are preparing for one of three scenarios for the return of students Monday, Aug. 17.
The three options are students return to classrooms with minimal social distancing; students return with moderate social distancing, requiring only 50% of students be physically present at any given time; or remote learning only.
The governor, in consultation with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education, is scheduled to decide by Wednesday, July 1 which plan districts are to begin the school year, though they can also opt to use a more restrictive plan.
