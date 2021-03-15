Funds still available to cover energy bills as deadline approaches

BEAUFORT — As the application deadline approaches, Carteret County Department of Social Services Director Clint Lewis said last week there is still $66,000 available for low-income families in need of help with utility bills.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 31.
“We’ll hopefully get these funds expended. If we don’t spend them, they will revert back to the state,” Mr. Lewis said during the County Consolidated Human Services meeting, held via Zoom March 12. “We encourage people to apply.”
Mr. Lewis said his staff has been spreading the word about the Low Income Energy Assistance Program through a variety of means, including handing out fliers during the county’s vaccination clinics.
County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman encouraged residents in need to apply.
“We really hate for that money not to be used in Carteret County,” Ms. Holman said. “It’s a great program because the money goes directly to the vendor.”
Board Chairperson Carol Wray said she’s concerned low-income people aren’t participating in the vaccination clinics as much, which may be a reason they aren’t responding to the staff’s efforts to apply for LIEAP funds.
“Maybe the ones we need to reach aren’t getting to the clinics,” she said.
Board member David Taylor, who works with PORT Health Services in Morehead City, said he worked with patients who could use the help.
“I have people who are responsible for their heating source and some have been laid off,” Mr. Taylor said.
He offered to take fliers and spread the word at his office. He further suggested the county contact Broad Street Clinic staff to make them aware there are still funds available since it serves low-income populations.
Board member Lindsay Creech asked if the application process was too complex, thereby discouraging people to apply.
“What are they having to do to apply?” she asked. “Is there an easier way?”
Mr. Lewis said people can apply online, and there are applications available at the County Health Department and DSS.
“We’ll help them complete the forms over the phone, they can email, they can FAX, whatever we can do to help, we’ll do it,” he said.
The amount qualified families most often receive ranges from $300 to $500.
In order to qualify, families must meet the following criteria:
- Household must meet an income test.
- Household cannot have other resources exceeding $2,250.
- Household must be responsible for its heating bills.
- The household must include a U.S citizen or an eligible alien.
Those wanting to apply for LIEAP funds can do one of the following:
- Print an application from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website and submit it to DSS Services by mail, fax, email or drop it off at the office in Beaufort or at the health department in Morehead City.
- Pick up an application from either location.
- Call DSS to complete a telephone interview at 252-728-3181.
- Submit an online LIEAP application through EPASS.nc.gov.
Information needed to apply includes:
- Household income and any previous month’s wage stubs.
- Household savings or checking accounts.
- Household property, stocks, bonds and other assets.
- Name, date of birth and social security number of each household member.
- Information about your household’s primary heating source.
