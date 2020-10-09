Carteret County adds 15 COVID-19 cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported 15 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County Friday, putting the total number of cases over 900 since the onset of the pandemic.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 911, with 93 cases considered active and 809 people reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Nine Carteret County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19.
As of Friday, six COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The Carteret County public school system reported two additional COVID-19 cases Friday, one at Croatan High School and one at Beaufort Elementary School. The newest cases were confirmed Thursday and bring the total number of cases connected to schools to 39.
Health providers have reportedly conducted 9,856 COVID-19 tests, with 275 pending results as of Friday afternoon.
The county’s next COVID-19 update will come Monday afternoon and will be available at carteretcountync.gov.
