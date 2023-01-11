EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night honored recently retired state Rep. Pat McElraft for her service to the town, county and state.
The brief ceremony was during the board’s monthly session in their meeting room beside the police department and online via the town’s Facebook page.
The board adopted a resolution thanking McElraft, a town resident, and proclaimed Friday, Jan. 13 to be Pat McElraft Day in the town.
The resolution states, in part:
- Patricia “Pat” McElraft, has rendered dedicated service to the Town of Emerald Isle and to Carteret County as a whole, and has accomplished many projects that will have lasting impacts on generations to come.
- She has given so much of herself through the years of serving Emerald Isle and the surrounding area, but little thought is given to the time swiftly passing by – to the years which have come and gone.
- There comes a time when all too soon, it is time to end a chapter. It is time to move on to other things– the next chapter in our life.
- Pat has been a true gift to her co-workers, mayors, and boards, and the state at large; and
- It is the desire of the Town of Emerald Isle to recognize Pat’s dedicated service as she retires after serving in government roles since 1999.
McElraft, who announced in December 2021 that she would not seek reelection to the House of Representatives in the just concluded November 2022 election. Her last of term expired on Jan. 1.
Before being elected to the state House in 2006 to replace Emerald Isle resident and state Rep. Jean Preston, who successfully ran for the state Senate, she served three terms as an Emerald Isle commissioner and part of a term as a Carteret County commissioner.
“I think it’s time to let someone younger and with new ideas come in,” the then-74-year-old legislator said in an interview in which she announced her impending retirement. “I’ve done more than 20 years in public service and had a sales job for 30 years. I think it’s time to spend more time with my husband, children and grandchildren.”
Former Mayor Ronnie Watson spoke and said that whenever the town or one of its citizens needed anything, they knew McElraft was the person to contact. When contacted, he said, “She was on it. You’ve done an amazing job for the town, the county and the state.”
McElraft said she had been proud to serve and live in “the best town in Carteret County and all of North Carolina.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.