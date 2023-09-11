BEAUFORT — While the town waits for the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to start working on the next stage of the Cedar Street Project, Cedar Street in Beaufort is temporarily reopened to traffic.
To lessen the amount of runoff that enters the bioswales, the Cedar Street Project was designed to install 14 bio-retention cells with underdrains at the corners of four street intersections and 16,600 square feet of pervious pavement in the parking lanes.
To reduce runoff and improve pollutant filtration, bioswales and permeable pavement work together. This is expected to help the town achieve its aim of watershed restoration.
Even if one of the town's objectives is to improve watershed restoration, the Gallants Channel high-rise bridge's construction, which was completed five years ago, and the closure of the Grayden Paul Drawbridge in 2018 is directly correlated to the Cedar Street Project.
Highway 70 was diverted when NCDOT completed the new Gallants Channel high-rise.
Previously, Cedar Street was a part of Highway 70 which led traffic through Beaufort toward North River and Down East once it had crossed the Grayden Paul Drawbridge into downtown Beaufort.
As a result of the new route, NCDOT planned to convey Cedar Street to the town of Beaufort.
However, as part of their agreement, the town and NCDOT agreed that before the town took over Cedar Street, NCDOT will repave it and install bioswales for stormwater drainage.
Prior to NCDOT starting the pavement and bioswale portions of the project, the town repaired subsurface utility lines.
The timeline of the Cedar Street paving project would depend on NCDOT, according to Rachel Johnson, the public information officer for Beaufort.
The town has been informed by NCDOT that they intend to start working again in late September or early October.
