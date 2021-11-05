CARTERET COUNTY — With a recent endorsement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Carteret County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.
Tuesday, the CDC endorsed the recommendation of an advisory panel that children in that age group be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to provide a two-dose series to individuals 5 to 11 years of age.
Carteret County health officials will host a series of vaccination clinics from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department on Bridges Street during the month of November on the following dates:
- Wednesday, Nov. 10 – pediatric doses (children ages 5-11)
- Friday, Nov. 12 – first, second and third doses (adolescents age 12 and older and adults)
- Wednesday, Nov. 17 – pediatric doses
- Friday, Nov. 19 – first, second and third doses (adolescents and adults)
- Wednesday, Nov. 24 – pediatric doses
In addition to the health department’s vaccinations, most pharmacies and pediatricians’ offices will receive doses. Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician to determine whether they can get vaccinated through the pediatrician’s office.
To make an appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
According to information sent by the county Thursday, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is given as an injection into the muscle. It is administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine. Each pediatric dose is one-third the amount given to people ages 12 and older. The vaccine is specially package to ensure providers don’t mistakenly give children the larger dose.
It is important for parents or guardians to inform the vaccination provider about the child’s medical conditions prior to receiving the vaccine, including if your child:
- Has any allergies.
- Has had myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart).
- Has a fever.
- Has a bleeding disorder or is on blood thinner.
- Is immunocompromised. or is on a medicine that affects your child’s immune system.
- Has ever fainted in association with an injection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.