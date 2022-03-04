BEAUFORT — Beaufort officials are looking at everything from management plans to low-impact development projects to tackle flooding problems, and they want public input on what to do first.
Beaufort town staff and consultants hosted an online meeting Thursday to discuss the ongoing Resilient Beaufort program. The program’s purpose is to mitigate coastal issues in town, particularly flooding and coastal erosion. Beaufort Planner Sam Burdick said town officials and residents are dealing with these problems on an increasingly regular basis.
Ms. Burdick said town staff is working with Stewart Community Planning Group, Coastal Protection Engineering and the Community Action Team on this resilience program.
“There’s a number of potential solutions and projects we can do as a community (to address flooding and erosion),” she said.
Details on proposed projects are available online at the town website www.beaufortnc.org/planninginspections/page/resilient-beaufort.
Public comments on the projects are being accepted through Sunday, March 12; comments may be submitted by email to s.burdick@beaufortnc.org.
The Resilient Beaufort team is also conducting an online survey on the projects. Interested participants may take the survey at the website www.surveymonkey.com/r/ResilientBeaufort.
The proposed projects the Resilient Beaufort team put forth at Thursday’s meeting included both physical projects and planning/policy projects. The physical projects include installing green (i.e. environmentally friendly) and nature-based infrastructure on Front Street, stabilizing the downtown waterfront shoreline, installing a living shoreline along Gallant’s Channel, retrofitting existing stormwater outfalls and existing streets and starting a historic structure elevation program.
Meanwhile, the planning and policy projects the team proposes include creating a floodplain management plan, creating an open space and park master plan, creating an estuarine shoreline master plan and partnering with the N.C. Coastal Federation to create a living shoreline homeowner cost-share program. Stewart Community Planning representative Jay McLeod said not everything has been figured out with these proposed projects.
“There’s a lot of private property involved,” he said. “Sometimes when you’re working in the waters, it also involves state agencies and regulatory authorities.”
When it comes to physical projects, the Resilient Beaufort team seems to favor green, nature-based projects – such as living shorelines, rain gardens, oyster sills and bioswales – over hardened structures, such as bulkheads. Ms. Burdick said it’s important to talk about the benefits nature-based solutions may provide, including recreational opportunities, habitat protection, water filtration and food production.
“These natural assets, like our waterways, marshes and (coastal) reserve systems provide us with so many benefits we take for granted,” she said. “Nature-based solutions also have a pretty strong business case; they’ve shown to produce significant cost savings, especially in long-term projects, as less maintenance is needed in the future.”
Many of these proposed projects may also help save Beaufort property owners money. Ms. Burdick said Beaufort participates in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s community rating system. This system rates participating towns on measures they take to mitigate flooding beyond federal requirements; improved ratings earn community property owners discounts on federal flood insurance premiums.
Beaufort officials are already working on several projects which may help mitigate flooding and erosion problems. Ms. Burdick said town officials are finishing work on the their comprehensive and Coastal Area Management Act land use plan, which will guide property development in town.
Other ongoing projects include creating a waterfront master plan, participation in the N.C. Rachel Carson National Estuarine Research Reserve’s habitat resilience plan and requesting the N.C. Department of Transportation add permeable pavement for parking along Cedar Street.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
