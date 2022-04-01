EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners on Wednesday, March 30 voted 4-0 to approve an agreement with the town’s engineering firm, Moffatt & Nichol, to perform alignment studies and surveys for a future realignment of the Bogue Sound channel that leads to and from the Wildlife Resources Commission boat launching facility.
The vote came during a special budget work session in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
Commissioner Steve Finch made the successful motion to approve the $130,000 agreement with the engineers and Commissioner Candace Dooley made the successful motion to amend the general fund to reflect the expenditure. Commissioner Jamie Vogel was unable to attend and was excused.
In a memo to the board for the meeting, town Finance Director Laura Rotchford wrote that, “Moffatt & Nichol will perform grant application research and preparation on behalf of the town for the sum of $5,000, as the initial task. The remaining engineering tasks of survey work; analysis; meetings and reporting are proposed at $125,000.
“Following the initial task of grant research and application; the town would have an opportunity to make a determination to proceed with the survey work to fulfill the contract.”
During its January 2022 meeting, the board approved the pursuit of a grant for the total project, including engineering and construction work. The total project would be estimated at $1.8 million. The town would apply to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund.
The fund, which gets revenue from boat fuel taxes and boat titles, would provide approximately 66.67% of the funding for the project. The town would need to match approximately $600,000 to complete the total project.
“It is important to note that if the grant application is awarded by the NCDEQ’s Shallow Draft Fund, the board would need to approve a future budget amendment which identifies the town’s funding match,” Ms. Rotchford added.
During a meeting in July 2021, some residents, particularly along Sound Drive, urged the town to realign the channel, farther offshore.
“Boat wakes are destroying the marsh grass,” said Lee Harris of Sound Drive.
Joy Brownlow, also of Sound Drive, said that in addition to causing erosion, the wakes from speeding boats hurt seafood production because the grass serves as habitat for juveniles of many marine species.
Others said boats “fly” through the channel, endangering others in the water, and that a “no wake zone” wouldn’t do much good because those zones are rarely enforced by the state.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
